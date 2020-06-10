ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A crash near Rocklin late Wednesday morning left three cars flipped either on their sides or roof.

The incident happened a little before noon along westbound Interstate 80 and the Rocklin Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles were involved.

All three vehicles, from the pictures of the scene posted by the California Highway Patrol’s Auburn division, ended up flipped over – one was on its roof, while the two other vehicles were ended up resting on their sides.

Officers say only minor injuries were reported.

Two dogs were in one of the vehicles, but they escaped unharmed.

The scene was cleaned up a little after noon, but traffic remained clogged for a bit into the early afternoon hours.