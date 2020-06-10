Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 12 inmates and one correctional officer have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Auburn Jail.
One inmate was hospitalized but has since recovered.
Officials say the outbreak was limited to a specific area of the jail.
Statewide, prison guards are going to be required to get tested for the virus. Three prisons are already under mandatory testing, including the California Institute for Men, where the virus killed 12 inmates.
Across the state prison system, more than 450 workers have tested positive and two have died.