Summer Fun On Hold As Virus PersistsWith school officially out, summer is top of mind. Pools and water parks are allowed to open this Friday, but many are putting the brakes on.

Man Hospitalized After Cliff Diving Accident At Beale FallsA cliff diver was rescued Wednesday afternoon after he was knocked unconscious at Beale Falls.

Young Entrepreneurs Face Backlash During Suburban VisitA group of entrepreneurs believes they were racially profiled while touring neighborhoods in El Dorado Hills and Folsom after police were called. The group visited as a visualization exercise. Residents on social media claimed they were rioters and going to attack homes.

Sandwich Shop Shut Down In DavisMr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop in Davis was shut down by its corporate offices after the franchise owner sent an email to employees containing reportedly racist content.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy Shot In Ambush AttackThe San Luis Obispo County Sheriff said Wednesday an early-morning shooting at a Paso Robles police station that seriously injured a deputy was a targeted “ambush,” while a homeless man found shot dead hours later was related to the attack.

