SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As California continues to reopen across counties, the Judicial Council of California voted to end the COVID-19 emergency bail schedule, effective June 20.

The temporary bail schedule set bail at $0 for lower-level crimes amid the coronavirus crisis in early April. In a 17-2 vote, the council rescinded the schedule Wednesday as courts begin to restore services.

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye also rescinded the statewide order that extended the time for defendants to be arraigned.

According to a news release from California Courts, “More than 20,000 defendants accused of lower-level offenses have been released before their trials from California’s jails since the start of the pandemic, helping keep jails and courts from becoming vectors for the spread of COVID-19 between inmates, jail staff and surrounding communities.”

While the bail order may have addressed a health concern, it also allowed suspects who may otherwise not have been able to post bail, get out and offend again.

Some local law enforcement departments expressed frustration over the order last month.

“Each time that occurs, each time that he is out of custody, that’s new victim right someone’s car is being stolen,” said Sergeant Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in May.