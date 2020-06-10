'Going To Be A Very Different Atmosphere,' Says Nick Faldo On Charles Schwab ChallengeThe Charles Schwab Challenge takes on the atmosphere of a major, as the PGA Tour returns to action at Colonial with a stellar field.

'It's A Really Inspirational Story': Kenneth Sims Jr. & Destyne Butler Jr. On Showtime Documentary 'Ringside'The boxers discuss their Showtime Sports documentary that chronicles their lives and careers over a nine year period.

Sacramento Health Officer Says High School Football, Soccer & Basketball May Be Sidelined This YearFootball, soccer, and basketball will likely be sidelined this upcoming school year, Sacramento County's Health Services director said Tuesday.

'Want People To Keep This Same Energy Going Forward': Laila Ali And Swin Cash Discuss Protests, Activism In Sports On 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Sports NetworkThe legendary boxer and basketball player have an honest discussion about the racism they have faced in sports in America.