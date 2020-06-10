PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — With school officially out, summer is top of mind. Pools and water parks are allowed to open this Friday, but many are putting the brakes on.

When its 100 degrees out there, everyone’s thinking about places like Sunsplash. The problem is social distancing. Right now, Roseville Golfland Sunsplash does not have a tentative opening date.

“So many of the things we had in place aren’t available any longer,” said Julie Stoffle, who lives in Roseville.

Moms like Stoffle need options for the kids. Her 12-year-old is itching to go to Sunsplash.

“I think we’ll probably wait a little bit and see how things are going,” she said.

State guidelines say swimmers should bring their own towels, goggles should not be shared, businesses should put up visual distancing cues, and pool lanes should be reserved for families.

READ: Risky Business? More Options For Entertainment Open Friday

“There are some guidelines but not as much as we would like to see,” said Pam Allen, a spokesperson with Roseville Parks and Rec.

Allen says the city will not open its indoor pool until June 22, and that’s just for lap swimming.

“Water parks are a whole other level of craziness. I don’t know how you’d keep six feet of distance,” Allen said.

So what else is out there? In Lodi, the 6-foot cinema event will make use of the Grape Festival grounds for a drive-in movie. You will have to sit inside your car; tailgating and chairs are prohibited.

Meantime, some families will play it safe and stay home.

“We are still kind of on the fence with taking the kids out,” said Carlos Amezcua.

Doctors tend to give the thumbs up to pools as long as there’s no crowding. People need to social distance. They told CBS13 COVID-19 is not spread through properly-maintained pools.