SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-alarm blaze at an old Regional Transit storage and maintenance facility sent smoke billowing into the air Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 2100 block of Evergreen Street.

Heavy smoke came pouring from the building, which was vacant inside.

Sacramento Fire says crews went on defensive mode and didn’t enter the building due to concerns over the roof collapsing.

About 80 firefighters responded to help.

Current situation on the 2100 block of Evergreen Street. pic.twitter.com/PiMUV8bzqp — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 10, 2020

By 7 a.m., firefighters had started to get an upper hand on the flames.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.