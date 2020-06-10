  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-alarm blaze at an old Regional Transit storage and maintenance facility sent smoke billowing into the air Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 2100 block of Evergreen Street.

Heavy smoke came pouring from the building, which was vacant inside.

Sacramento Fire says crews went on defensive mode and didn’t enter the building due to concerns over the roof collapsing.

About 80 firefighters responded to help.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had started to get an upper hand on the flames.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply