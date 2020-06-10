  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and another man hurt in south Sacramento.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday along the 5900 block of Stacy Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate reports of a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

The other man was taken to the hospital by medics. He’s expected to survive, deputies say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting, and any possible motive, is still under investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

