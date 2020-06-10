Sacramento Health Officer Says High School Football, Soccer & Basketball May Be Sidelined This YearFootball, soccer, and basketball will likely be sidelined this upcoming school year, Sacramento County's Health Services director said Tuesday.

'Want People To Keep This Same Energy Going Forward': Laila Ali And Swin Cash Discuss Protests, Activism In Sports On 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Sports NetworkThe legendary boxer and basketball player have an honest discussion about the racism they have faced in sports in America.

Charles Schwab Will Be 'A Production Unlike Any Golf Production We've Ever Done,' Says CBS Sports' Sean McManusThe PGA Tour returns with the Charles Schwab Challenge, offering the sports-starved public a taste of what live sports will look like in the coronavirus future.

Colonial Country Club: Profile Of Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible HorseshoeOne of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.