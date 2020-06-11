SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Steals and deals have been the tradition at Thrift Town for nearly half a century, but the iconic store is closing its doors for good.

Antoinette Perkins couldn’t believe it when she heard the store was calling it quits.

“Oh my goodness, I did not know that!“ Perkins said. “It’s a cool store. I am going to miss it – just go down the bike trail and I’m like, ‘Woo, going to get me some clothes.”

Many others driving up to the El Camino Avenue location were also shocked to hear the doors would not reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced a temporary closure due to the pandemic in March.

“No! I love to find my little treasures here,” Tracy Mapp said.

Donna Johnson, who lives near the El Camino location, said she was ready to find some deals.

“So my whole wardrobe – everything I wear comes from here. Everything. Belts, hurdles, bras, shoes, blankets,” Johnson said.

The El Camino location was featured in the movie “Lady Bird,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. That attention gained the store a pop culture following, but the owners say despite a federal payment protection plan for employees during the stay-at-home order, they just do not have the resources to keep going.

James Shea sells phones nearby. He said the closures will bring less traffic to the area.

“A lot of the people who come to Thrift Town, they see us and come get a phone,” Shea said.

For locals, some said the thrill of the search is what they will miss the most.

“Might be clothes, books, CD players. I bought a couple of CD players from here, a couple shoes for interviews,” Perkins said.

A time-honored tradition for those looking to save a buck or two – gone after 49 years.