FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom is closing on July 1 and it will stay closed for at least the next year.

The decision by the Los Rios Community College District to temporarily close the Center was based upon advice from federal, state, and local government officials and health experts, according to Gabe Ross, Associate Vice Chancellor of Strategy and Communications, Los Rios Community College District. In addition, it’s unknown when public events can safely resume.

The safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff remains our highest concern,” Harris Center Executive Director Dave Pier, Folsom Lake College President Whitney Yamamura, and Los Rios Community College District Chancellor Brian King shared in a joint communication on June 10. “Our venue is smaller than others in our region and the budgetary impacts of this crisis have been severe, making it challenging to sustain operations and implement social distancing protocols in the current environment.”

Ross says the Center’s goal is to resume operations as soon as possible.

Before the pandemic, the Center hosted over 400 events each year, including student performances as part of the college’s visual and performing arts instructional programs. It hosted approximately 150,000 visitors each year, and since its launch, it has brought in about $94 million of economic stimulus to the region.

All remaining events at the Center have been cancelled and those who purchase tickets will automatically receive a refund.