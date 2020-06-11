Comments
LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police say a man was arrested Thursday and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and nunchucks.
According to the police department, detectives served a search warrant in the 700 block of South Church Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There they reportedly found 31-year-old Ricky Garcia in possession of a stolen, loaded handgun, nunchucks, and handgun magazines.
Garcia was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property, possession of nunchucks, and gang enhancements.