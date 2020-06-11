MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto Street Gang Unit made two separate felony firearms arrests Wednesday.
First, the unit served a search warrant at an alleged illegal marijuana operation on the 3800 block of Blaker Road in Ceres. Officers reportedly seized marijuana, illegal substances, and five illegally-possessed firearms, one of which was reported stolen and had the serial numbers removed.
Jose Virelas-Aguilar was arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the operation and the firearms.
Later that day, officers in the gang unit arrested 24-year-old Jovanni Hernandez after he allegedly tried to hide a loaded revolver between merchandise at a convenience store. The police department said Hernandez does not have a concealed weapon permit and tried to stash the firearm when he saw officers nearby.
He was arrested on felony firearm charges as well.