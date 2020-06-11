Swimmers Save Teen In Cliff Diving IncidentA group of competitive swimmers from the Bay Area witnessed the whole thing and swam over to rescue the victim.

31 minutes ago

Stockton Strong Marketplace Helps Local BusinessesThe city of Stockton is launching a first-of-it's kind online marketplace to help women-owned businesses sell their products straight to consumers.

39 minutes ago

Right to Record: App Helps People Record PoliceYou see flashing lights – once you tell Siri you’re getting pulled over – the shortcut program pauses any music you’re playing – goes into do not disturb mode – and starts recording on the phone’s front-facing camera.

41 minutes ago

What Does It Mean To Defund the Police?CBS13's Velena Jones breaks down what activists mean when they say they want to defund the police.

45 minutes ago

Gyms Adapt To The New NormalStarting Friday, gyms in counties across California, including Sacramento County, will be open for business.

1 hour ago