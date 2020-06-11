MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for a four-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his aunt in Modesto late Thursday morning.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Nicolette Sciarappo took her 4-year-old nephew Julian from a Modesto home after an argument with family members.
Sciarappo had her own son, 4-year-old Donald Zay Amacker, with her at the time.
It’s unclear where they may be headed, but the sheriff’s department says they consider Julian at-risk.
Sciarappo was last seen along the 1400 block of Ritsch Lane in Modesto driving a dark green 1997 Toyota Camry with the California license plate number 8JZ7E65.
Anyone who sees Sciarappoor knows where she might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at (209) 552-2468.