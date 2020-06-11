Police: Gunman Who Ambushed Central California Deputy Down, Several Officers WoundedPaso Robles police say the suspect is down and several officers are wounded.

'Going To Miss It': Thrift Town Closure Brings End To Tradition For SomeSteals and deals have been the tradition at Thrift Town for nearly half a century, but the iconic store is closing its doors for good.

Search On For Modesto Woman, 29, Suspected Of Abducting 4-Year-Old NephewAuthorities are looking for a four-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his aunt in Modesto late Thursday morning.

Harris Center For The Arts Closing For At Least 1 YearThe Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom is closing on July 1 and it will stay closed for at least the next year.