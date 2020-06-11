Competitive Swimmers Help Rescue Cliff Diver Injured At Beale FallsAccording to Cal Fire, the victim jumped from approximately 70 feet above the water and was knocked unconscious upon impact with the water.

Police: Suspect Stole Merchandise From Stockton Grocery Store, Assaulted EmployeeAuthorities are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise from a grocery store and physically assaulting an employee, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police: Gunman Who Ambushed Central California Deputy Down, Several Officers WoundedPaso Robles police say the suspect is down and several officers are wounded.

'Going To Miss It': Thrift Town Closure Brings End To Tradition For SomeSteals and deals have been the tradition at Thrift Town for nearly half a century, but the iconic store is closing its doors for good.