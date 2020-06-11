NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A man claiming to be a “sovereign citizen” was arrested after being pulled over for expired registration in North Auburn, authorities say.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning. A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a car with expired registration that day and pulled it over.
Going up to the driver, the deputy says the man allegedly refused to divulge his name. The driver allegedly said he didn’t need any proper documentation due to being a “sovereign citizen” – an ideology that often espouses anti-government views and doesn’t recognize law enforcement authority.
However, the sheriff’s office was eventually able to identify the driver as 50-year-old Nevada City resident Bryon Arendell. He had two felony warrants out for his arrest out of Nevada County, deputies say, for firearms charges.
Arendell, who deputies found had three rounds of ammunition in his pocket, was arrested and has been booked into South Placer Jail.