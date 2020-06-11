CERES (CBS13) – A man arrested on Thursday is accused of driving while intoxicated during a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Ceres last November, authorities said.

The Ceres Police Department said Jose Valadez-Villasenora, 23, of Ceres, was hospitalized with major injuries following the crash on November 16 along Hatch Road between Mitchell and Moffett roads.

Ceres police said the 23-year-old was driving a Honda, trailing behind a Mazda in the eastbound lanes of Hatch Road before colliding into it causing both vehicles to enter the westbound lanes and crash into a Ford.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene and both occupants of the Ford were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

Valadez-Villasenora faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, and DUI with a BAC of .08 causing injury.