STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise from a grocery store and physically assaulting an employee, the Stockton Police Department said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a muscular build, around 20-30 years old with long black colored dreadlocks down to the center of his back, a beard and mustache. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light-colored jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Swipe to see both photos of the suspect.

suspect photo (credit: Stockton PD)

suspect photo 2 (credit: Stockton PD)

Stockton police said the suspect on May 24 exited a grocery store in the area without paying for merchandise and assaulted the employee who attempted to stop him.

Authorities said the suspect then left with the unpaid merchandise.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification or arrest of the individual is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.