SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Sutter County Sheriff’s detectives arrested an identity fraud suspect last month for allegedly trying to cash fake checks in another person’s name.

On May 27, detectives arrested 31-year-old Palwinder Singh Mann on possession of stolen property, commercial burglary, identity theft, and fraud charges.

In a press release sent Thursday, the sheriff’s department said detectives found Mann had stolen someone’s identification and was posing as that person trying to cash fake checks. He was located on May 27 at the Tri-Counties bank and arrested, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a forged check, the other person’s identification, and methamphetamine in Mann’s possession.

Because the statewide $0 bail order is still in effect until June 20 for lower-level crimes, Mann was released after he was booked. He is due back in court on July 29.