SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 55-hour partial closure of Interstate 5 from Elk Grove through Downtown Sacramento will last from Friday night through early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the closure is the first of many planned 55-hour partial I-5 closures that are part of the Fix Sac 5 project.

Caltrans is expected to begin work on Friday night’s closure at 10 p.m. with the roadways reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

As part of this closure, traffic in each direction will be limited to one lane between Laguna Boulevard and Pocket Road, a 3.5-mile stretch of roadway.

Traffic between J Street and Richards Boulevard, a 1.5-mile stretch, will be limited to two lanes in both directions.

Ramp closures during this timeframe are as follows:

WB Laguna Boulevard On-Ramp to NB I-5

NB I-5 Off-Ramp to Cosumnes Boulevard

EB Cosumnes River Boulevard On-Ramp to NB I-5

WB Cosumnes River Boulevard On-Ramp to NB I-5

EB Cosumnes River Boulevard On-Ramp to SB I-5

L Street On-Ramp to NB I-5

I Street On-Ramp to NB I-5

NB I-5 Off-Ramp to Richards Boulevard

The CHP said additional 55-hour closures affecting I-5 traffic are planned for June 19 and June 26. During the time of the closures, drivers are advised to use Highway 99 as an alternate route.