LATHROP (CBS13) – A man was cited Thursday in Lathrop by the sheriff’s department for parking illegally and leaving his kids unattended in the back seat while he went into a store.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy was outside a Lathrop grocery store when he spotted a car parked illegally in a spot for disabled people. Inside the car, he found two young children in the back seat. The windows were rolled down halfway.

A short time later, the owner of the vehicle came out, and when asked about the situation, he said he had no one to watch the kids while he took care of a quick errand.

The man was cited by the deputy for parking in a handicapped space without a permit, and for endangering the children.

