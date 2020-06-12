SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters were busy Friday, responding to six vegetations fires around the county.
Crews responded to the large vegetation fire off Grant Line Road near Sloughhouse, which grew to more than 5,000 acres. According to Cal Fire, the lead agency, the fire was 60% contained as of Friday evening.
In Rio Linda, crews responded to two separate three-acre fires. One fire off of 32nd Street burned three acres and damaged three outbuildings.
A 3 acre fire with 3 outbuildings damaged on #32ndSt in #RioLinda pic.twitter.com/HUVxmP1p16
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 13, 2020
Crews also out a three-acre fire on G Street that damaged seven outbuildings.
#GSt images pic.twitter.com/PXdXGudInP
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 13, 2020
Metro Fire said the causes of the fires have not yet been determined.
No injuries were reported.