SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire in east Sacramento County has prompted evacuations.

The scene is near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard.

Evacuations are in place for homes near and around Glory Lane. It’s unclear how many structures are threatened. Praire City OHV Park has also been evacuated.

#Watch The winds are moving producing hotspots just off of Scott Road. Fire retardant was just dropped on this field @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9yPSXxBham — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 12, 2020

As of around 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire says more than 2,000 acres have burned. No containment has been reported yet.

Along with reporting the updated acreage, Folsom fire officials said the fire had jumped Scott Road and crews were working to prevent the blaze from jumping White Rock Road.

According to Caltrans, the fire has shut down southbound exits to East Bidwell and Prairie City Roads on Highway 50. Drivers should watch out for traffic slowdown near those exits. Highway 50 remains open, only those exits are closed at this time.

#TrafficAlert 🚒🚨Wild Fire has shutdown SB traffic to East Bidwell and Prairie City Roads off SAC U.S. Hwy 50. Watch for traffic slowdown near these exits. No ETO. The mainline on U.S. 50 is still open. @chp_esac @CityofRCordova @SacCountyCA @CityofFolsom — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 12, 2020

At around 2:30 p.m., officials were reporting the fire at 700 acres in size.

Several roads are being closed in the area. People are being advised to either avoid coming into the area or sheltering in place.

Units from Sacramento Metro Fire and Cal Fire at the scene.

More information to come.