SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-moving grass fire in east Sacramento County has prompted evacuations.
The scene is near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard.
Evacuations in the homes near & around Glory Rd are in place. This will be the #GrantLineFire pic.twitter.com/I5IwDetWhQ
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 12, 2020
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, about 150 acres have burned so far. Firefighters expect the fire to quickly keep growing.
Evacuations are in place for homes near and around Glory Road.
Crews from Metro Fire are at the scene.
More information to come.