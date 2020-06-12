STOCKTON (CBS13) — Seven protesters, including two teenagers, were arrested Friday in Stockton, police said.

Police say the following seven protesters were arrested Friday evening: Robyn Woods, a 35-year-old woman, for resisting arrest. Christopher Moreland, a 31-year-old man from Berkeley, for felony vandalism. Melvin Kelley, a 28-year-old man from Oakland, for felony vandalism. Terry Houston, a 26-year-old man, for battery on a peace officer. Tyler Boyd, a 24-year-old man, for resisting arrest. A 17-year-old male, for felony vandalism. A 13-year-old male, for assault on a peace officer.

According to a release from the police department, there were two protests in the city Friday, one at March Lane and Pacific Avenue, and the second at Hammer Lane and Lower Sacramento Road.

Police say they received reports that protesters with the second protest were vandalizing a building and street poles, blocking traffic, and striking uninvolved vehicles. The “mobile field force team” was sent to the protest, police said, to direct protesters back to the sidewalk and out of the street.

Protesters then allegedly threw rocks and bottles at officers, prompting officers to order the crowd to disperse. Some protesters then went to the police department.