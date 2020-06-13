Man Accused Of Vandalizing Multiple Homes, Cars In Roseville While Shouting Woman's NameA man arrested in Roseville is accused of vandalizing multiple homes and vehicles and attempting to steal a vehicle before being found hiding under newspapers by law enforcement, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.

Good Samaritans Rescue Woman Submerged In Water After Rollover Crash In TracyTwo men are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a woman whose vehicle rolled over and became almost completely submerged in an irrigation ditch, the Tracy Fire Department said.

Reports: Amazon Business Practices Under Scrutiny By California, WashingtonState officials in California and Washington are reviewing Amazon's business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants that sell goods on its site, according to published reports.

Man Shot Multiple Times In Stockton Dies In Hospital, Police SayA man died in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Stockton early Saturday morning, authorities said.