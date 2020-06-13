Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man died in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Stockton early Saturday morning, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said the victim was a black male adult in his 20s. Their identity will be released once next of kin is notified, police said.
Stockton police said the victim called in the shooting at approximately 2:40 a.m. and was located in the area of Alpine Avenue and N. F Street.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not released.
The police department is seeking any information or potential witnesses to the shooting.