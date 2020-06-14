SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to climb in several parts of the state.
On Sunday, Johns Hopkins University reported over 151,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5,099 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Last week, nine counties reported a spike in new cases or hospitalizations, some from Memorial Day holiday gatherings and others from prisons and nursing homes.
San Joaquin County reported over 200 additional cases pushing its total over 1,650 cases, Stanislaus County reported over 100 new cases on Sunday, and Sacramento County nears 1,800 total confirmed cases.
The state is gradually reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. Retail stores and restaurants, then churches and hair salons were allowed to reopen with restrictions.
On Friday, hotels, zoos, museums and movie theaters were among the businesses cleared to reopen.