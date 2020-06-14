SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on a highway near Midtown Sacramento and the driver was arrested after leaving the scene, the California Highway Patrol announced on Sunday.

South Sacramento area CHP said the fatal hit-and-run happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday along the Capital City Freeway near the P Street on-ramp.

The CHP said they received reports of the pedestrian on the freeway running in and out of lanes while yelling at vehicles.

The driver, Gustavo Sampedrosanche, 44, stopped on the right-hand shoulder after reportedly striking the pedestrian with a silver Volkswagen, CHP said. The pedestrian’s identity was not yet released.

Officers said they observed the Volkswagen, with windshield damage, driving away from the scene.

Sampedrosanche was stopped at the transition to southbound Highway 99. The CHP said they observed the windshield damage, damage to the front bumper, a headlight and the hood, and blood on the windshield.

Sampedrosanche said he left the scene because he was scared and he showed no signs of being under the influence, according to the CHP.

Authorities booked Sampedrosanche into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces a charge of felony hit-and-run.