LODI (CBS13) – A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said.
Lodi police said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of South Washington Street.
Officers said they located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and, despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Lodi police said the area was canvassed for witnesses and surveillance footage but no suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.