SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Parishioners were filing back into pews at Sacramento area churches on Sunday as in-person masses were allowed to restart.

Plenty of changes like facemasks and deep cleanings are things that priests and parishioners are going to have to adjust to. But the director of Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in downtown Sacramento says the church is just glad to be giving the word of god in person again.

“A lot of sort of physical changes – one of them is wearing a mask,” said Father Michael O’Reilly, director and pastor of the cathedral.

The restarting of in-person masses comes four months into the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sacramento Catholic Diocese allowed their parishes to reopen starting Sunday, with modifications. No more than 100 people are allowed inside at a time. There’s social distancing with six feet between parishioners who aren’t in the same household. And holding hands during prayer or signs of peace are not permitted.

Another safety measure that the cathedral is asking of their parishioners is contact tracing.

“First we get their information so we have contact tracing in case anything should happen and we get news of that, and they get their hands sprayed with sanitizer and they’re escorted to pews,” Father O’Reilly said.

Father O’Reilly said some people have been reluctant to give their information for contact tracing, but it’s not a requirement for people to enter his church.