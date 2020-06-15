New York, NY – Today, BET announces the BET Awards 2020 nominees with Drake leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The BET Awards 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28th at 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT.
Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).
Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.
In its twentieth year, the BET Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with the BET Awards 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
The complete list of nominees for the BET AWARDS 2020 are:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- BEYONCÉ
- H.E.R.
- JHENE AIKO
- KEHLANI
- LIZZO
- SUMMER WALKER
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- ANDERSON .PAAK
- CHRIS BROWN
- JACQUEES
- KHALID
- THE WEEKND
- USHER
BEST GROUP
- CHLOE X HALLE
- CITY GIRLS
- EARTHGANG
- GRISELDA
- JACKBOYS
- MIGOS
BEST COLLABORATION
- CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE
- DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER
- FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
- H.E.R. FT. YG – SLIDE
- MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
- WALE FT. JEREMIH – ON CHILL
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- DABABY
- DRAKE
- FUTURE
- LIL BABY
- RODDY RICCH
- TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- CARDI B
- DOJA CAT
- LIZZO
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- NICKI MINAJ
- SAWEETIE
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE
- DABABY – BOP
- DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER
- DOJA CAT – SAY SO
- MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
- RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- BENNY BOOM
- COLE BENNETT
- DAVE MEYERS
- DIRECTOR X
- EIF RIVERA
- TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
BEST NEW ARTIST
- DANILEIGH
- LIL NAS X
- POP SMOKE
- RODDY RICCH
- SUMMER WALKER
- YBN CORDAE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- CUZ I LOVE YOU – LIZZO
- FEVER – MEGAN THEE STALLION
- HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM – BEYONCÉI
- USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.
- KIRK – DABABY
- PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL – RODDY RICCH
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- FRED HAMMOND – ALRIGHT
- JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ – I MADE IT OUT
- KANYE WEST – FOLLOW GOD
- KIRK FRANKLIN – JUST FOR ME
- PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY – ALL IN HIS PLAN
- THE CLARK SISTERS – VICTORY
BEST ACTRESS
- ANGELA BASSETT
- CYNTHIA ERIVO
- ISSA RAE
- REGINA KING
- TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
- ZENDAYA
BEST ACTOR
- BILLY PORTER
- EDDIE MURPHY
- FOREST WHITAKER
- JAMIE FOXX
- MICHAEL B. JORDAN
- OMARI HARDWICK
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- ALEX HIBBERT
- ASANTE BLACKK
- JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON
- MARSAI MARTIN
- MILES BROWN
- STORM REID
BEST MOVIE
- BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
- DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
- HARRIET
- HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
- JUST MERCY
- QUEEN & SLIM
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
- AJEÉ WILSON
- CLARESSA SHIELDS
- COCO GAUFF
- NAOMI OSAKA
- SERENA WILLIAMS
- SIMONE BILES
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
- GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
- KAWHI LEONARD
- LEBRON JAMES
- ODELL BECKHAM JR.
- PATRICK MAHOMES II
- STEPHEN CURRY
BET HER AWARD
- ALICIA KEYS – UNDERDOG
- BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN – BROWN SKIN GIRL
- CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA – MELANIN
- LAYTON GREENE – I CHOOSE
- LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT – TEMPO
- RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON – AFENI
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
- CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE
- DABABY – BOP
- FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
- MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ – HOT GIRL SUMMER
- RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
- THE WEEKND – HEARTLESS
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
- BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
- INNOSS’B (DRC)
- SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)
- DAVE (U.K.)
- STORMZY (U.K.)
- NINHO (FRANCE)
- S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
- REMA (NIGERIA)
- SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)
- CELESTE (U.K.)
- YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)
- HATIK (FRANCE)
- STACY (FRANCE)