CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested two teenagers suspected of lighting fire to several American flags in a Citrus Heights neighborhood.

The incidents happened last week in the Sungarden neighborhood. At least four homes were targeted in a string of arsons that left several American flags charred.

RELATED: Citrus Heights Homes Displaying American Flags Targeted By Arsonists

While the vandalism coincided with the national unrest over the death of George Floyd, Citrus Heights police said they didn’t know about any possible motive behind the incidents.

On Monday, police announced that they had arrested a 15-year-old and 17-year-old on suspicion of setting a separate fire at the Rusch Park play structure. The pair then allegedly admitted being behind the American flags arson.

The teens also admitted to throwing rocks at windows throughout the city, police say.

Police have not detailed any motive for the incidents.

At least three other people are suspected of being connected to the string of vandalisms, police say. Investigators say they are confident they’ll soon take the other suspects into custody.