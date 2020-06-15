EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they have recovered the bodies of three young men from Sacramento who went missing after being swept into the Cosumnes River.

The incident happened back on May 28 in the North Fork of the Cosumnes River at the Happy Valley Cut Off.

Authorities haven’t detailed exactly what led to the men being swept into the water, but the family of one man – 24-year-old Evan Ishima – said he and another man jumped in to try and save a stranger he saw struggling in the river.

None of the three resurfaced. A search involving a dive team, helicopter and rescue crews came up empty.

On Monday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s confirmed that all three bodies had been recovered. Exactly when the bodies were recovered is unclear.

Two of the men have been positively identified, Ishima and Tim Nguyen. The sheriff’s office says they’re still waiting on the third man’s identification.