PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a man was arrested near Roseville last week on charges of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun after he was allegedly spotted by a deputy weaving his car around the road.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday along Auburn-Folsom Road, near Douglas Boulevard.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a man who was allegedly driving erratically down the road. The deputy told the driver to roll down all his windows – and that’s when the deputy spotted a .22LR rifle in the back seat.

As the deputy soon found out, the rifle was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition. More than 500 rounds of ammunition cartridges were also found in a bag on the back seat.

A small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine was also found inside the passenger’s front pocket, deputies say.

The driver allegedly gave deputies a false name, but he was soon identified as 47-year-old Nevada resident Fidel Lopez-Martines. He had an expired California driver’s license, deputies say.

Lopez-Martines is now facing numerous charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and giving a false name to a peace officer.