SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a list of reforms on Monday he’ll be pushing for the Sacramento Police Department to undertake in the wake of the national unrest over the George Floyd.

Steinberg’s reforms comes on the same day that California’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, also outlined nine changes he’d like to see with police departments.

Becerra called on California police departments to implement policies that would make the use of force be the last resort. His recommendations are similar to the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign that is being called for on a national level.

Our communities have spoken up to demand change, and we must answer the call. We cannot afford to ignore the realities faced by Black Americans and people of color in this nation. CA law enforcement agencies should immediately adopt 9 key reforms: https://t.co/wUt1lFvi9f pic.twitter.com/tGRzNKL0W7 — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) June 15, 2020

The attorney general also added that he wants legislation passed to de-certify police officers for serious misconduct.

Steinberg’s list of reforms includes creating an inspector general to independently investigate officer-involved shootings and deadly use-of-force cases. He also wants to change the types of calls police respond to – meaning officers wouldn’t have to handle anything that doesn’t involve a crime.

This would mean that a new non-law enforcement unit would be created to handle things like mental health calls.

The mayor has said he is against defunding the Sacramento Police Department entirely, refuting a common refrain from activists that has started to gain traction in recent weeks.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has also said defunding isn’t possible, noting that the department was already short more than 100 officers.