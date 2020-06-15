Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on westbound I-80.
All westbound lanes of the freeway are shut down at the Business 80 split. Traffic is being diverted onto Business 80.
The Auburn Boulevard and Watt Avenue onramps are also closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.
No other details have been released.
Due to an active investigation, I-80 W/B at the Business 80 split, SR-244 (Auburn Blvd. ONR), and Watt Ave ONR’s are closed. No ETO at this time. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/HdjOkNgywN
— CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 16, 2020
