FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — Brigitte and LaMarcus Williams have been married for nearly seven years. They were not sure if they would be able to have a child due to underlying health conditions, but last year they got the very surprising news that a baby was on the way.

“I wasn’t having any of the signs that would let me know that I was pregnant,” Brigitte Williams said.

On June 12, 2020, the couple’s first child Kayla was born at San Joaquin General Hospital.

“Going through labor with her was –— oh my, God — so painful,” Brigitte said.

Brigitte had a C-section and she’s glad she did.

“I stayed in recovery for a little while and they finally came in and they said, ‘Hey the baby’s 12 pounds.’ I went, ‘What?! Did you say 12 pounds?!’” Brigitte said.

This new mom says Kayla was expected to weigh nine pounds at her last ultrasound at the end of May. In just a few short weeks, she grew quite a bit.

“She’s the largest baby that…on both sides of my family,” Brigitte said.

Seeing Kayla for the first time is something these new parents will never forget.

“She had these big ole cheeks and these; head full of hair,” Brigitte said.

“She had these long feet and she’s sitting here in my arms and she’s mine!” LaMarcus Williams said. “I couldn’t stop holding back the tears because they were just rolling down. This really is a life-changing experience for the both of us. We are both completely blessed.”

Kayla is a big bundle of joy for two adoring parents who plan on giving her tons of love from day one.

“She’s going to be very spoiled and she’s going to be a daddy’s little girl,” LaMarcus said.

“She’s the sweetest thing in the world. She’s the biggest blessing that we’ve ever had,” Brigitte said.

Kayla is still in the NICU at San Joaquin General Hospital. Brigitte said she and the baby are doing well.

The Williams don’t know if they’ll have more kids in the future, and say they will try to wait a few more years if they do.