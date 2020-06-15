TRACY (CBS13) – Police in Tracy are asking for the public’s help to find a senior who is missing and could be at risk.

Gustavo Garcia, 83, was last seen at his home in the area of Kavanagh and Coventry at 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a white-and-blue striped shirt, khaki pants, and a tan fishing hat. Mr. Garcia uses a walker to get around. He’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, according to a statement from the Tracy Police Department.

He is considered missing because of his age.

Anyone who spots Garcia is asked to call the police at (209) 831-4554.