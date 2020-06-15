Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a grass fire near County Road 18 and County Road 95 in Yolo County.
Multiple agencies are responding to the vegetation fire. It’s unclear how large the fire is at this time.
There are reports that some structures are threatened.
Happening Now: Grass 32 (Type III Fire Engine) is responding as part of a task force to a grass fire in the area of County Rd 95 and County Rd 18. #davisfire #yolocounty #mutualaid #fireseason2020 https://t.co/fqaHOPsk6r
— City of Davis Fire (@cityofdavisfire) June 16, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.