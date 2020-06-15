Filed Under:vegetation fire, Yolo County News

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a grass fire near County Road 18 and County Road 95 in Yolo County.

Multiple agencies are responding to the vegetation fire. It’s unclear how large the fire is at this time.

There are reports that some structures are threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

