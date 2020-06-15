Mayor Darrell Steinberg Proposes List Of Reforms For Sacramento Police DepartmentMayor Darrell Steinberg released a list of reforms on Monday he’ll be pushing for the Sacramento Police Department to undertake in the wake of the national unrest over the George Floyd.

Ex-Californian Pleads Not Guilty In Terrorism CaseA former California prison counselor pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges that he lied to the FBI during an international anti-terrorism investigation.

California Legislature Approves Budget, But Changes ComingFacing an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit because of the coronavirus, California lawmakers on Monday approved a state spending plan that rejects most of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed cuts to public education and health care with the hope that Congress will send the state more money by Oct. 1 to cover the shortfall.

Firefighters Responding To Vegetation Fire Burning In Yolo CountyFirefighters are responding to a grass fire near County Road 18 and County Road 95 in Yolo County.