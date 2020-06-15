WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves in a West Sacramento home for hours late Monday evening.

According to a West Sacramento Police tweet, the person was barricaded in a home in the area of Henshaw Road, Arrowhead Street and Huntington Road. Police asked the public to stay out of the area and residents to stay inside their homes at this time.

According to police, a bail bondsman was serving an arrest warrant around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Henshaw Road Monday. Police say the suspect is wanted on drugs and firearms charges.

When officers were called to the scene to assist, the reportedly ran off and fired a round from a firearm. No one was injured.

Police set up a perimeter and believe the suspect is barricaded in a home. They say the man had been seen pointing a gun at a helicopter monitoring the situation.

By early Tuesday morning, West Sacramento police announced that the person had been taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.