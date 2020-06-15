WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento Police are responding to a barricaded person in a residential area.

According to a West Sacramento Police tweet, the person is barricaded in a home in the area of Henshaw Road, Arrowhead Street and Huntington Road.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area and residents to stay inside their homes at this time.

According to police, a bail bondsman was serving an arrest warrant around 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Henshaw Road Monday. Police say the suspect is wanted on drugs and firearms charges.

When officers were called to the scene to assist, the reportedly ran off and fired a round from a firearm. No one was injured.

Police have now set up a perimeter and believe the suspect is barricaded in a home. They say the man has been seen pointing a gun at a helicopter monitoring the situation.

ALERT: There is an active incident with a subject barricaded in a home in the area of Henshaw Rd, Arrowhead St and Huntington Rd. Please stay out of the area. If you are home, please stay inside of your home and lock the doors. We will update when more information is available. pic.twitter.com/94GLFmB6bj — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) June 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.