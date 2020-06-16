SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protesters gathered outside the Sacramento City Hall Tuesday night to send a message to the mayor.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento organized the rally to ask Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the city council to start holding in-person council meetings. Organizers say these meetings are the best way for their voices to be heard.

“They need to hear the input from the community. They need to hear the people impacted. And right now they are handpicking the comments that they are selecting when they have their meetings that are virtual. So, we need them to get back to work in this moment,” organizer Tanya Faison said.

The organization also released the changes they would like to see from the city, including disbanding the police department.

On Monday, Mayor Steinberg proposed a list of reforms for the Sacramento Police Department. Steinberg’s list of reforms includes creating an inspector general to independently investigate officer-involved shootings and deadly use-of-force cases. He also wants to change the types of calls police respond to — meaning officers wouldn’t have to handle anything that doesn’t involve a crime.

He wants to invest $5 million from the city’s general fund to create a new non-law enforcement responder unit to handle things like mental health calls.

“Our community is crying out for zero-tolerance police brutality and any form of racism,” said Steinberg.

The mayor has said he is against defunding the Sacramento Police Department entirely, refuting a common refrain from activists that has started to gain traction in recent weeks.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has also said defunding isn’t possible, noting that the department was already short more than 100 officers.