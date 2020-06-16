CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a 1,000-acre vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning near 12005 Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road, North of Copperopolis. Cal Fire said the fire is spreading at a “critical rate.” As of Tuesday night, the fire is 0% contained.

Dubbed the Walker Fire, the blaze is putting up a large plume of smoke in the area that was clearly visible on satellites. Calaveras County is under a Red Flag warning for increased fire danger.

Residents near the fire are being told to prepare to evacuate. The county Office of Emergency Services provided a webpage for residents to check if they are in a zone that needs to prepare for evacuation. You can find that webpage here.

According to Cal Fire, there is an evacuation warning for the area from Pool Station Road to Highway 4 and Hunt Road. The command post is stationed at Hunt Road and Heizer Canyon Road.

The American Red Cross is supporting two temporary evacuation sites. One at the Copperopolis Armory/Community Center at 695 Main Street, Copperopolis and the second at Mountain Oaks School, 150 Oak Street off Pool Station.

So far, there have been no reports of structures lost or homes threatened.

#WalkerFire in Calaveras County clearly visible on #GOES17 visible satellite. Stay tuned to local officials & @CAL_FIRE for updates on this fire. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/prpWlxyzHu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 17, 2020

#WalkerFire off of Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road, North of Copperopolis in Calaveras County is 1,000 acres. Critical rate of spread pic.twitter.com/DBvKwrSAMV — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 17, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.