Filed Under:Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a 10-acre vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning near 12005 Walker Trail Road, east of Lost City.

Dubbed the Walker Fire, the blaze is putting up a large plume of smoke in the area. Calaveras County is currently under a Red Flag warning for increased fire danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

