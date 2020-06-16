Comments
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a 10-acre vegetation fire in Calaveras County.
According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning near 12005 Walker Trail Road, east of Lost City.
Dubbed the Walker Fire, the blaze is putting up a large plume of smoke in the area. Calaveras County is currently under a Red Flag warning for increased fire danger.
New Incident: #WalkerFire near 12005 Walker Trail Road, East of Lost City in Calaveras County is 10 acres. pic.twitter.com/Dm9BBIaA5y
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 17, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.