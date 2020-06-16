CERES (CBS13) — Police say a man killed his wife and stepson early Monday morning in their apartment living room.

Officials identified the victims as 34-year-old Manpreet Kaur and her son, 12-year-old Gurman Singh. According to police, Kaur’s husband of four years, 55-year-old Jang Singh, shot both Kaur and her son as they slept early Monday morning.

Police say the woman and her son moved from India to live with Jang Singh about four months ago. On the night of the incident, the pair slept in the living room of their Ceres apartment because Jang Singh’s 80-year-old mother was staying the night.

Sometime in the early morning, police say Jang Singh entered the living room without provocation and shot the mother and son then walked to his bedroom and shot himself.

His 80-year-old mother was woken by the gunshots and went to a neighbor to call 911.

Officials say the incident was captured on an interior video surveillance system that Jang Singh installed in the apartment “some time ago.”