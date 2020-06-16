  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers are dealing with a suspect barricaded themselves after being contacted by police in Citrus Heights early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is near Rollingwood Boulevard and Oakberry Way.

Citrus Heights police say the person went into his home after being contacted by officers. Police say he has outstanding warrants.

The incident is isolated, police say.

Police are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.

