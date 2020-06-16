Sacramento Won’t Prosecute 43 People Cited On First Night Of CurfewPeople cited for violating curfew on the first night the ordinance went into effect in Sacramento earlier in June are getting a reprieve, city officials say.

New York Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas Arrested On Suspicion Of Hit-And-Run In ChicoAlcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California, authorities said Tuesday.

Travis Airman Suspected In Killing Of Federal Officer Linked To Far Right 'Boogaloo' MovementAn Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night violent protest last month.

3 Separate Shootings Along Sacramento Freeways Leave 2 People HurtTwo people have been taken to the hospital after three separate freeway shootings in the Sacramento area late Monday night, authorities say.