3 Separate Shootings Along Sacramento Freeways Leave 2 People HurtTwo people have been taken to the hospital after three separate freeway shootings in the Sacramento area late Monday night, authorities say.

NFL Commissioner Goodell Encourages Team To Sign KaepernickRoger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

Barricaded Person In West Sacramento Neighborhood Taken Into CustodyA person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves in a West Sacramento home for hours late Monday evening.

LGBTQ Advocates: Supreme Court Decision Is A Step Forward, But There's More Work To Be DoneThe Supreme Court ruled Monday that it is illegal for an employer to discriminate or fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.