DAVIS (CBS13) — A resident has tested positive for coronavirus at a senior living facility in Davis, officials say.
In a released dated to last week, the Courtyard Healthcare Center confirmed that one resident at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Covenant Care, the company that runs the facility, also said that no staff members have tested positive.
All residents and staff are now being tested.
County-wide, as of Monday, Yolo has seen a total of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 24 deaths related to the virus.