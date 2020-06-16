Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man and woman in their 70s have died after a crash near Winters on Monday.
The incident happened Monday, but California Highway Patrol says they are not sure what time.
Officers say the pair were in a Ford pickup truck heading northbound on Interstate 505 just south of Putah Creek Road when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway and into an orchard. It then crashed into a tree.
Both people inside, a 72-year-old man and 71-year-old woman from Alameda, died in the crash.
The names of the victims have not been released at this point.
Investigators are still looking into exactly what caused the crash.