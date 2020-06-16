ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A car drove into a group of protesters in Roseville Monday, and the dangerous incident was caught on traffic video.

A group of protesters was at Royer Park on Monday when a smaller group went to the roundabout at Washington Boulevard and Oak Street where they began blocking vehicles and holding up signs, according to a statement from the Roseville Police Department.

Some of the protesters stood in front of a black vehicle, and at one point, a protester appears to lean on the front of the vehicle. The vehicle then accelerated forward through the group, knocking them aside, and drove away. Police did not say whether any of the protesters were injured.

Police say their officers arrived on the scene and put traffic safety measures in place until the protesters left.

The police department is investigating this incident and says it will forward its finding to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office for review.

It’s unclear what the protesters were demonstrating about.