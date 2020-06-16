Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are at Sacramento hotel early Tuesday afternoon looking for a wanted suspect out of Yuba County.
The scene is at the Extended Stay America along the 2100 block of Harvard Street.
Sacramento police confirm that they helping an outside agency with locating a suspect with a felony warrant out of Yuba County. Exactly what the suspect is wanted for has not been detailed.
No other information about the situation has been released at this point.
Officers have taped off the area, including the parking lot of the hotel. Announcements from officers telling the suspect to come out can be heard.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.