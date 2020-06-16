SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after three separate freeway shootings in the Sacramento area late Monday night, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, two of the shootings happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue and Longview Drive, near the Business 80 split. The third happened along northbound Intestate 5 at the Del Paso Road offramp.

Officers say in the first incident, a car was struck by gunfire but no one was apparently hurt.

In the second incident, officers say a 55-year-old woman was hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The third shooting left a 20-year-old man hurt. He was taken to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

Only a vague description of a possible suspect vehicle has been released so far.

Investigators don’t know if the shootings are related or just random.

Lanes were blocked through the early morning hours in all the shooting scenes, but they have since been reopened.